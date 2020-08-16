Previous
So Many Books, So Little Time. by mazoo
98 / 365

So Many Books, So Little Time.

The one where she wished she could self isolate on a deserted non-tropical island and catch up on all her quiet time hobbies. I’ve only read 2.3 of these 8 books 😕
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
26% complete

Maggiemae ace
They are always there - just waiting to be read! I've got lots in our bookcases like this!
August 16th, 2020  
