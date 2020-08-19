Previous
Next
My Morning Cup Of Joe by mazoo
101 / 365

My Morning Cup Of Joe

I don’t know what that means. It’s an American thing? Who is Joe? Did he make coffee? Are we drinking Joe? Google is not overly helpful here.
I’m sure the Democrats could work on this slogan. #cofefe
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise