Previous
Next
Foggy Day by mazoo
102 / 365

Foggy Day

Testing the first batch of reusable masks that (finally) arrived. It’s a bit foggy today.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paul ace
I feel your pain 😄
August 20th, 2020  
KazzaMazoo ace
@pej2 There's definetly an art to wearing this combo.
August 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise