103 / 365
Mellow Yellow
Fat cat reclining by lamp light.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Tags
iphone
,
yellow
,
pets
,
cat
