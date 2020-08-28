Previous
Next
Spot The Drama Llama by mazoo
110 / 365

Spot The Drama Llama

Yes folks, we’re coming to you live from the office desk yet again. It’s been a big week, work wise👩🏼‍💻
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Spotted! Sometimes the desk is all we have, but you've managed a fun pic in spite of it all--well done!
August 28th, 2020  
Lesley ace
Haha very well done!
August 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise