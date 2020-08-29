Previous
So Hot by mazoo
111 / 365

So Hot

Is she taking it ?
Is she taking the photo?
She’s taking it.
I’m so hot. Soooo hot. Smouldering 🔥
KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
