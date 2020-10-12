Sign up
Ouch Ball
Do not touch.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
1
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
4th October 2020 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
garden
,
cacti
Jean
ace
wonderful detail and love the b&w!
October 11th, 2020
Corinne
ace
I won’t !
October 11th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
October 11th, 2020
