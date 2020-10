Well Colour Me Canola πŸ’›

Quick trip to the Southern Highlands and we whizzed past these stunning canola fields. Nooo, we did not stop on the highway nor damage the farmers crop like the knobs on the news last week. This grainy extravaganza of yellow was taken whilst doing 110km on the highway. Please enjoy the grainy, blurred, faded, vintage toned print πŸ˜πŸ’›