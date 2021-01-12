Previous
Next
Gardening Assistant by mazoo
213 / 365

Gardening Assistant

Keeping me company while I re-pot my office plants so they can keep me alive for another year of inhaling air-conditioned office air. Annual leave nearly over :(
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
He must be here for a reason - food?
January 14th, 2021  
KazzaMazoo ace
@maggiemae he better be careful he doesn’t become food. He’s perilously close to where the resident blue tongue lizard hangs out.
January 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise