227 / 365
Rainy Days Make Me Happy
When you’ve got an armful of shopping but the photographer in you needs to stop for a shot.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
2
0
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
229
photos
56
followers
54
following
62% complete
View this month »
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Tags
iphone
,
nature
,
leaf
,
rain
,
raindrops
Maggiemae
ace
The drops are distributed very evenly! Well done!
March 14th, 2021
KazzaMazoo
ace
We had some very serious rain last night!
@maggiemae
March 14th, 2021
365 Project
close