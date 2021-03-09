Sign up
Possum!
Quite a few of the trees in Hyde Park, Sydney, are homes to possums.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
nature
,
australia
,
possum
