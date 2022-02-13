Previous
The Final Ascent by mazoo
Photo 375

The Final Ascent

The Monolith, Mt Buffalo National Park, Victoria, Australia 🇦🇺
13th February 2022

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...


Photo Details

Ethel ace
I like the way the stairs at as leading lines
February 21st, 2022  
