Photo 375
Climbing The Monolith
13,595 steps today climbing The Monolith, Victoria, Australia.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
4
1
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
376
photos
53
followers
50
following
103% complete
View this month »
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
12th February 2022 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
sky
,
blue
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
hiking
,
bushwalking
Ethel
ace
Where is that? I live in Victoria. I like your shot and it looks an interesting place
February 20th, 2022
KazzaMazoo
@ethelperry
Mt Buffalo National Park, near Bright. First trip to the area and it didn’t disappoint. Just beautiful.
February 20th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Oh, you have steps to climb! Still not the easy but better than abseiling!
February 20th, 2022
Ethel
ace
@mazoo
Thank you, and I remember there were rocky outcrops on hills, but that was in the 1970's . There would obviously have been a lot of development since then. I'm glad you enjoyed it.
February 20th, 2022
