Climbing The Monolith by mazoo
Photo 375

Climbing The Monolith

13,595 steps today climbing The Monolith, Victoria, Australia.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Ethel ace
Where is that? I live in Victoria. I like your shot and it looks an interesting place
February 20th, 2022  
KazzaMazoo
@ethelperry Mt Buffalo National Park, near Bright. First trip to the area and it didn’t disappoint. Just beautiful.
February 20th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Oh, you have steps to climb! Still not the easy but better than abseiling!
February 20th, 2022  
Ethel ace
@mazoo Thank you, and I remember there were rocky outcrops on hills, but that was in the 1970's . There would obviously have been a lot of development since then. I'm glad you enjoyed it.
February 20th, 2022  
