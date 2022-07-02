Previous
Going Up Or Going Down? by mazoo
Photo 434

Going Up Or Going Down?

Marble stairwell. Another cold grey image to match the cold rainy day that is day 32 of winter here.
2nd July 2022

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...


