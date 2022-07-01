Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 433
Moore Steps
A grey drizzly day. Day 31 of winter here. MOORE STEPS - Named after botanist Charles Moore and opened in 1868, it connects Macquarie Street with Circular Quay, Sydney Australia.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
3
1
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
433
photos
52
followers
47
following
118% complete
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
8
3
1
365
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
steps
,
sydney
,
stairway
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot and great pov
July 1st, 2022
Theresa
ace
Love this
July 1st, 2022
KWind
ace
Great steps. Love our processing and composition.
July 1st, 2022
