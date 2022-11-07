Sign up
Photo 477
Private Parts
….of the flower. Practising the technique for macros on the iPhone is a bit hit and miss but happy with this tiny bloom on my kalenchoe. The flower itself is about 1.5cm in diameter.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
8
8
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
7th November 2022 4:30pm
iphone
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
macro
,
plants
,
garden
Annie D
ace
lovely focus on the 'private parts' :)
November 7th, 2022
