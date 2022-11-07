Previous
Private Parts by mazoo
Photo 477

Private Parts

….of the flower. Practising the technique for macros on the iPhone is a bit hit and miss but happy with this tiny bloom on my kalenchoe. The flower itself is about 1.5cm in diameter.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
130% complete

Photo Details

Annie D ace
lovely focus on the 'private parts' :)
November 7th, 2022  
