Green On Green by mazoo
Green On Green

Decaying peace lily flower against a grubby green frosted shop front window. Just ignore me photographing stuff in your office foyer.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Bill ace
Love greenness.
March 9th, 2023  
