Photo 557
Family Of Shrooms
Another day, another walk and some more shrooms. Google search has been of no help so I’ve no idea what these bread roll shaped mushrooms are.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Tags
iphone
,
nature
,
mushroom
,
leaves
,
fungi
