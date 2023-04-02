Previous
Family Of Shrooms by mazoo
Family Of Shrooms

Another day, another walk and some more shrooms. Google search has been of no help so I’ve no idea what these bread roll shaped mushrooms are.
2nd April 2023

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
152% complete

