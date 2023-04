Daisy Shroom

Except it’s not as it belongs to the Parasola fungi family. Parasols as in parasol, as in umbrella ☂️. A gorgeous little find on my walk. Roughly 5cms tall and about the same diameter. These funky delicate shrooms pop up after rain and have a life span of just 24 hours. Also known as pleated ink cap or little Japanese umbrella, according to my best non-professional research 🤪