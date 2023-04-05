Previous
Wattle by mazoo
Wattle

.Morning dew on tiny wattle flowers. Mornings are becoming cooler as autumn has finally downloaded :)
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Dianne
Gorgeous.
April 10th, 2023  
