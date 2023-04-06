Sign up
Photo 559
Bin Chicken Tree
The Bin Chicken tree was in full bloom on this foggy morning.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
5
0
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
560
photos
64
followers
64
following
153% complete
View this month »
553
554
555
556
557
558
559
560
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th April 2023 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
trees
,
silhouette
,
ibis
Jessica Eby
I've heard of "bin chickens" from Aussie tv, but have never seen them before!
April 7th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
They always look weird up in trees to me
April 7th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Spooky.
April 7th, 2023
Jessica Eby
@kjarn
I agree... It looks like they shouldn't be able to get up there!
April 7th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
The birds like to be silhouettes and they also provide interest on photography!
April 7th, 2023
