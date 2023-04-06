Previous
Bin Chicken Tree by mazoo
Photo 559

Bin Chicken Tree

The Bin Chicken tree was in full bloom on this foggy morning.
6th April 2023

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
153% complete

Photo Details

Jessica Eby
I've heard of "bin chickens" from Aussie tv, but have never seen them before!
April 7th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
They always look weird up in trees to me
April 7th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Spooky.
April 7th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
@kjarn I agree... It looks like they shouldn't be able to get up there!
April 7th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
The birds like to be silhouettes and they also provide interest on photography!
April 7th, 2023  
