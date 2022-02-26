Sign up
Photo 1040
Late afternoon at the marina
Last minute shot. I have taken this spot many times before but usually at sunrise or at night with Christmas lights. This is the fueling dock which will be very busy in about 3 months. For fun here's a link that will show you what it looks like in the summer!
https://marinas.com/view/marina/63cmm9_Saybrook_Point_Marina_Old_Saybrook_CT_United_States
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
docks
,
lighthouse
,
marine
Milanie
ace
That's a really classy looking marina - nice off season shot of it
February 27th, 2022
