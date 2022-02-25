Previous
Tough day for the "bluebird of happiness"! by mccarth1
Tough day for the "bluebird of happiness"!

Snow, sleet and rain filled our day today. The birds looked wet and miserable as they waited for their turns at the feeders.
25th February 2022

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Corinne C
and still beautiful!
February 25th, 2022  
