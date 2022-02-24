Previous
Hey, watcha doing? by mccarth1
Photo 1038

Hey, watcha doing?

Annie watched me from the window, as I filled the bird feeders today.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Linda Godwin
Very cool window shot, Annie wants to be involved
February 25th, 2022  
joeyM ace
❤️🥰❤️
February 25th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
February 25th, 2022  
Christina
Gorgeous - my dog does that too, I get little nose imprints all over the window
February 25th, 2022  
