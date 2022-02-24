Sign up
Photo 1038
Hey, watcha doing?
Annie watched me from the window, as I filled the bird feeders today.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
4
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1176
photos
94
followers
105
following
284% complete
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th February 2022 5:18pm
Tags
dog
,
window
Linda Godwin
Very cool window shot, Annie wants to be involved
February 25th, 2022
joeyM
ace
❤️🥰❤️
February 25th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
February 25th, 2022
Christina
Gorgeous - my dog does that too, I get little nose imprints all over the window
February 25th, 2022
