Photo 1041
Standing proud
This male cardinal looked quite confident as he stood tall on the feeder late today. I was a bit under the weather and didn't venture out. This was shot through my dirty window, into the light so not ideal! BoB.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
6
365
NIKON D750
27th February 2022 5:28pm
Tags
cardinal
,
bird feeder
,
male cardinal
