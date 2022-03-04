Sign up
Photo 1046
High perch
I was driving when I spotted this hawk perched on the top of a telephone pole the other day. I think it's an immature Cooper's hawk, but feel free to correct me.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1046
Tags
hawk
perched
