Low tide by mccarth1
Photo 1047

Low tide

Late afternoon at a local beach.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
286% complete

Boxplayer ace
Nice. I love the words 'local beach'...would love to have one of those.
March 6th, 2022  
Wylie ace
this looks like an interesting place to explore.
March 6th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
March 6th, 2022  
cglist
Just lovely!
March 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
So beautiful, love all those rock formations and little bays. Great composition and capture.
March 6th, 2022  
