by mccarth1
Photo 1071

It may be spring but you'd never know it. I thought I was done making fires for the season, but I was wrong! Had just enough wood left to warm up Annie during this cold snap!
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy

Peter Dulis ace
cute
March 30th, 2022  
Pam ace
She looks so cozy in front of that fire!
March 30th, 2022  
