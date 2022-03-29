Sign up
Photo 1071
It may be spring but you'd never know it. I thought I was done making fires for the season, but I was wrong! Had just enough wood left to warm up Annie during this cold snap!
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
2
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1209
photos
100
followers
105
following
293% complete
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
28th March 2022 6:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fire
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
March 30th, 2022
Pam
ace
She looks so cozy in front of that fire!
March 30th, 2022
