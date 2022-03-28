Previous
Mr. Bluebird by mccarth1
Mr. Bluebird

Caught this little guy in a nearby tree. He was all puffed up on this cold day. Highly cropped.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Kerry McCarthy
Steve Jacob ace
Nice crisp capture
March 29th, 2022  
Pam ace
He is lovely!
March 29th, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
Wonderful shot nonetheless. It is always exciting to see that flash of blue in the yard. My pair is still visiting the feeder.
March 29th, 2022  
william wooderson
He has good warm plumage!
March 29th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
What a gorgeous fellow.
March 29th, 2022  
