Annie playing mountain goat by mccarth1
Annie playing mountain goat

I have some big boulders in my yard that Annie loves to climb!
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a fun playground for your dog. Super capture!
April 13th, 2022  
Bucktree
You captured her on her vantage point. She looks great.
April 13th, 2022  
