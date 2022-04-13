Previous
Mike turned 10! by mccarth1
Mike turned 10!

No time for photos so here's a shot of me with my grand nephew taken recently. He is a sweetheart. Since my profile photo is almost eight years old, I thought I should show you the present day me! :)
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Wylie ace
Hi Kerry, lovely to see you and your grand nephew.
April 14th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Hello! Sweet capture.
April 14th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
congrats :)
April 14th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely shot of the two of you
April 14th, 2022  
Pam ace
Lovely!
April 14th, 2022  
Bucktree
Very nice
April 14th, 2022  
