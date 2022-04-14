Sign up
Photo 1087
White-throated sparrow
Not a great shot but it's the best I've been able to get of this bird!
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1225
photos
101
followers
106
following
297% complete
View this month »
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th April 2022 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparrow
,
white-throated
Bucktree
Nice capture.
April 15th, 2022
