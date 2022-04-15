Previous
Morning light in my backyard by mccarth1
Morning light in my backyard

I love spring. Everything is starting to green up in my yard. I enjoy the morning light casting long shadows at this time of the year, before the leaves come out.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
KWind ace
Beautiful light!
April 16th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You got a stunning back yard, Love the shade and sun play.
April 16th, 2022  
