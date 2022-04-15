Sign up
Photo 1088
Morning light in my backyard
I love spring. Everything is starting to green up in my yard. I enjoy the morning light casting long shadows at this time of the year, before the leaves come out.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
2
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1226
photos
101
followers
106
following
298% complete
View this month »
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th April 2022 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
shadows
,
backyard
,
spring
KWind
ace
Beautiful light!
April 16th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You got a stunning back yard, Love the shade and sun play.
April 16th, 2022
