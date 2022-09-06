Previous
Next
Fishing in the morning mist by mccarth1
Photo 1138

Fishing in the morning mist

Another shot from the other morning... This one was taken with my phone.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
311% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
You captured the mist well and you lined up those silhouetted boats perfectly.
September 7th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful morning capture of the fisherman and nice reflections.
September 7th, 2022  
Pam ace
The fishing boat looks so small compared to the other boats. Wonderful silhouettes, mist, and reflections!
September 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise