Photo 1138
Fishing in the morning mist
Another shot from the other morning... This one was taken with my phone.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
3rd September 2022 7:17am
Tags
river
,
fishing
,
mist
,
sailboats
Mags
ace
You captured the mist well and you lined up those silhouetted boats perfectly.
September 7th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful morning capture of the fisherman and nice reflections.
September 7th, 2022
Pam
ace
The fishing boat looks so small compared to the other boats. Wonderful silhouettes, mist, and reflections!
September 7th, 2022
