Ripples and reflections by mccarth1
Ripples and reflections

On a rainy day might as well take shots of the raindrops in a pond!
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Diana ace
Great patterns and a wonderful abstract.
March 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 15th, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
What a good capture. Love the affect.
March 15th, 2023  
william wooderson
Well, why not! Nature creates the most perfect patterns.
March 15th, 2023  
