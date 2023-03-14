Sign up
Photo 1197
Ripples and reflections
On a rainy day might as well take shots of the raindrops in a pond!
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1336
photos
112
followers
118
following
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
Tags
pond
,
raindrops
,
ripples
Diana
ace
Great patterns and a wonderful abstract.
March 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 15th, 2023
Cliff McFarlane
What a good capture. Love the affect.
March 15th, 2023
william wooderson
Well, why not! Nature creates the most perfect patterns.
March 15th, 2023
