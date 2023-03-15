Previous
Northern Harrier by mccarth1
Northern Harrier

Not a great shot, couldn't get close. Major disadvantage trying to follow a bird in a car! :) Slightly better on black.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Great action pic!
March 16th, 2023  
Wonderful capture!
March 16th, 2023  
They are such gorgeous birds
March 16th, 2023  
