Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1196
Walking carefully before the ice broke
This is the same heron I posted the other day falling through the ice. This was before the ice broke!
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1335
photos
113
followers
119
following
327% complete
View this month »
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th February 2023 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
heron
,
great blue heron
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
March 4th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Looks like she's expecting it to go any moment!
March 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very carefully by the looks of it. Marvelous shot!
March 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! he looks so funny , sedately edging forward on the ice with his head held high! "Walk tall" comes to mind !!
March 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close