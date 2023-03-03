Previous
Walking carefully before the ice broke by mccarth1
Walking carefully before the ice broke

This is the same heron I posted the other day falling through the ice. This was before the ice broke!
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
March 4th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Looks like she's expecting it to go any moment!
March 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very carefully by the looks of it. Marvelous shot!
March 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! he looks so funny , sedately edging forward on the ice with his head held high! "Walk tall" comes to mind !!
March 4th, 2023  
