Backyard visitor by mccarth1
Photo 1236

Backyard visitor

I've been enjoying 2 foxes that have been hanging around my yard. I think they may be living under my shed. They are a delight to watch! Unfortunately, I only see them at dusk and dawn when it is quite dark so the quality of my shots isn't great.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Mags ace
Wonderful capture! Better than what I can do.
July 7th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks pretty good to me!
July 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful ! fav
July 7th, 2023  
