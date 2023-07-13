Previous
Stare down by mccarth1
Stare down

I was able to watch three foxes frolicking in my yard for about 30 minutes. They are so fun to watch.
Kerry McCarthy

Peter Dulis ace
beautiful creature
July 13th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 13th, 2023  
