Photo 1238
Nibbling in the shade.
The other day while I waited and waited for the foxes to appear, I was scanning the area to find something to take a photo of. Spotted this little one quite a distance away, staying cool in the shade.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
8
4
2
365
NIKON Z 8
10th July 2023 4:19pm
Tags
chipmunk
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous capture
July 15th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
He’s so cute
July 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Oh what a cute capture!
July 15th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
Cute shot. They are busy little critters!
July 15th, 2023
