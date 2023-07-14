Previous
Nibbling in the shade. by mccarth1
Nibbling in the shade.

The other day while I waited and waited for the foxes to appear, I was scanning the area to find something to take a photo of. Spotted this little one quite a distance away, staying cool in the shade.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture
July 15th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
He’s so cute
July 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh what a cute capture!
July 15th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
Cute shot. They are busy little critters!
July 15th, 2023  
