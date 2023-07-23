Previous
Female Ruby-throated hummingbird by mccarth1
Female Ruby-throated hummingbird

Spent some time trying to catch the speedy hummingbirds. Boy, they are fast!
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done you - you caught him nicely on the wing!
July 26th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Absolutely beautiful and very sharp. Instant fav
July 26th, 2023  
Olwynne
Stunning! You have taken some beautiful photos
July 26th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot love it👍😊
July 26th, 2023  
