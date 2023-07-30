Sign up
Previous
Photo 1240
Refreshing dawn
We finally got a break from the oppressive humidity! It was a wonderfully cool and dry start to the day. Feels so invigorating!
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
3
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1379
photos
108
followers
119
following
339% complete
View this month »
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th July 2023 5:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
dawn
,
paddleboards
Linda Godwin
What an awesome scene
July 31st, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely capture!
July 31st, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
July 31st, 2023
