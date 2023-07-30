Previous
Refreshing dawn by mccarth1
Refreshing dawn

We finally got a break from the oppressive humidity! It was a wonderfully cool and dry start to the day. Feels so invigorating!
Kerry McCarthy

Kerry McCarthy
Linda Godwin
What an awesome scene
July 31st, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely capture!
July 31st, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
July 31st, 2023  
