Previous
Photo 1241
Ready to land
I love the challenge of catching hummingbirds in flight. I took this earlier in the summer and forgot to post it.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1380
photos
108
followers
119
following
340% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd June 2023 1:57pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
hummingbird
,
female hummingbird
gloria jones
ace
Perfect!
August 4th, 2023
