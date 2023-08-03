Previous
Ready to land by mccarth1
Photo 1241

Ready to land

I love the challenge of catching hummingbirds in flight. I took this earlier in the summer and forgot to post it.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Perfect!
August 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise