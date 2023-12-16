Sign up
Photo 1272
Looking for a late day snack
It was a beautiful, warm, spring-like day Sat. Great for a walk around Rocky Neck State Park. This Great Blue Heron was patiently hunting for some snacks before the sun went down.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
4
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1411
photos
110
followers
116
following
348% complete
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th December 2023 3:45pm
Tags
marsh
,
great blue heron
Jo Worboys
Wonderful details
December 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture
December 17th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Super, love the warm light!
December 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot!
December 17th, 2023
