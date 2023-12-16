Previous
Looking for a late day snack by mccarth1
Photo 1272

Looking for a late day snack

It was a beautiful, warm, spring-like day Sat. Great for a walk around Rocky Neck State Park. This Great Blue Heron was patiently hunting for some snacks before the sun went down.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Jo Worboys
Wonderful details
December 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture
December 17th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Super, love the warm light!
December 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
December 17th, 2023  
