Photo 1273
Turkey Vulture
I pulled off the road to grab a shot of a hawk when this turkey vulture flew over me. I checked my pulse and decided he wasn't after me! :)
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
turkey vulture
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
December 21st, 2023
Mags
Beautiful capture!
December 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Ha !! great shot ! Kerry!
December 21st, 2023
