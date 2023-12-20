Previous
Turkey Vulture by mccarth1
Photo 1273

Turkey Vulture

I pulled off the road to grab a shot of a hawk when this turkey vulture flew over me. I checked my pulse and decided he wasn't after me! :)
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Kerry McCarthy
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
December 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha !! great shot ! Kerry!
December 21st, 2023  
