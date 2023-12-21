Previous
Winter Solstice Moon by mccarth1
Photo 1274

Winter Solstice Moon

It was very clear so I thought I'd take a shot of the moon on the winter solstice. Always exciting to know the days will slowly be getting longer!
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John ace
Oh my, that is grand and beautiful!
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise