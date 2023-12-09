Previous
Before the storm by mccarth1
Photo 1271

Before the storm

We're expecting a nasty rain and wind storm Sunday so I thought I'd catch the sun while I could. This is a favorite spot of mine.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
348% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Outstanding.
December 10th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Wonderful reflections and calmness - the light pushing through is warming.
December 10th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
Fabulous symmetry and a great shot. We are going to look like that very soon here in FL with a storm gathering to the west.
December 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 10th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
So wonderful
December 10th, 2023  
*lynn ace
fabulous and fav
December 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous image. I love the composition and the dramatic sky
December 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful ! great cloudscape reflecting on the water ! fav
December 10th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
beautiful in so many ways..
December 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise