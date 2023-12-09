Sign up
Previous
Photo 1271
Before the storm
We're expecting a nasty rain and wind storm Sunday so I thought I'd catch the sun while I could. This is a favorite spot of mine.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
9
11
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1410
photos
109
followers
116
following
348% complete
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
Views
15
Comments
9
Fav's
11
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th December 2023 4:21pm
reflections
,
clouds
,
marsh
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding.
December 10th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Wonderful reflections and calmness - the light pushing through is warming.
December 10th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
Fabulous symmetry and a great shot. We are going to look like that very soon here in FL with a storm gathering to the west.
December 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
December 10th, 2023
Jo Worboys
So wonderful
December 10th, 2023
*lynn
ace
fabulous and fav
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous image. I love the composition and the dramatic sky
December 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wonderful ! great cloudscape reflecting on the water ! fav
December 10th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
beautiful in so many ways..
December 10th, 2023
