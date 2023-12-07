Previous
Light in the Eye by mccarth1
Light in the Eye

Luckily for me, this White-throated Sparrow turned his head just as a beam of sunlight lit up his eye.
Kerry McCarthy

Perfect capture.
Wonderful capture
Great capture and interesting looking bird.
