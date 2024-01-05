Sign up
Photo 1282
Chilly dawn
We have been spoiled with warm weather so far this winter. However, it was quite cold this dawn so I took a quick shot of the marina and hopped back into my toasty car.
5th January 2024
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Tags
dawn
marina
Mags
What a gorgeous capture!
January 7th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely
January 7th, 2024
gloria jones
Fantastic shot
January 7th, 2024
Susie
Great shot
January 7th, 2024
Islandgirl
Wow great lighting!
January 7th, 2024
