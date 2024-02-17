Sign up
Photo 1308
Snowy morning
I love driving by this spot in the winter.
17th February 2024
2
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
waterfall
,
red house
Islandgirl
Wow love how the house pops against the white snow!
February 17th, 2024
Allison Maltese
A really pretty winter scene with a nice pop of red. It is especially nice with that dusting of snow.
February 17th, 2024
